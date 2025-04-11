Q4 EPS Estimates for Kura Sushi USA Boosted by William Blair

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kura Sushi USA in a report issued on Wednesday, April 9th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.26. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kura Sushi USA’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $64.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.30 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $75.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark cut their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $71.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Sushi USA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.20.

Kura Sushi USA Stock Performance

Shares of Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $50.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.29. Kura Sushi USA has a fifty-two week low of $40.03 and a fifty-two week high of $121.99. The company has a market cap of $614.28 million, a P/E ratio of -74.87 and a beta of 1.72.

Insider Transactions at Kura Sushi USA

In other news, Director Seitaro Ishii sold 6,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $574,401.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,313 shares in the company, valued at $109,018.39. This represents a 84.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRUS. 12 West Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 556,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,400,000 after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 373,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,809,000 after buying an additional 156,723 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 367,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,245,000 after buying an additional 51,599 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 357,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,413,000 after buying an additional 19,025 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Sushi USA

