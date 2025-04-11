QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Price Down 5.2% Following Insider Selling

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.2% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $135.62 and last traded at $136.09. Approximately 2,216,977 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 8,799,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.59.

Specifically, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 648 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.11, for a total value of $91,439.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,964,953.95. This trade represents a 1.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.10, for a total transaction of $35,265.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,728 shares in the company, valued at $7,568,140.80. This represents a 0.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,781 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total value of $235,270.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,997 shares in the company, valued at $7,661,403.70. The trade was a 2.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.64.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $148.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.66.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

