Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 8.375% Senior Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:METCZ) Trading 0.8% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 8.375% Senior Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:METCZ – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $24.44 and last traded at $24.40. 8,301 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 9,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.20.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.5234 per share. This is a positive change from Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 8.375% Senior Notes due 2029’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 8.375% Senior Notes due 2029 Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.80.

