Raymond James Cuts Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $455.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $540.00 to $455.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Saia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Saia from $535.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Saia from $566.00 to $558.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Saia from $540.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $486.83.

Saia Stock Performance

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $351.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $399.37 and its 200 day moving average is $457.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.99. Saia has a 12 month low of $287.50 and a 12 month high of $624.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.69 million. Saia had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Saia will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.34, for a total value of $3,671,619.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,599,114.30. This represents a 29.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.74, for a total transaction of $394,498.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,260,482.46. This trade represents a 8.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,493 shares of company stock valued at $4,646,181. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saia

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Saia by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $883,941,000 after buying an additional 794,197 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 24,815.0% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 372,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $169,863,000 after acquiring an additional 371,232 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth about $137,199,000. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter worth about $89,229,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Saia by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 355,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,213,000 after purchasing an additional 153,896 shares during the last quarter.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

