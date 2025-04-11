Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $290,000 in Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,430 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PHT. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 23,850 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,806 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 128,071 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 7,183 shares during the period.

Pioneer High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of PHT stock opened at $7.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.80. Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $8.04.

Pioneer High Income Fund Announces Dividend

Pioneer High Income Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th.

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

Featured Stories

