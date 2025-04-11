Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Get Richardson Electronics alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Richardson Electronics by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 114,065 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 151.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 11,815 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 290,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 14,727 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 225,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Richardson Electronics Trading Down 17.1 %

Shares of RELL opened at $8.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.00 million, a PE ratio of 270.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average is $13.14. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $15.51.

Richardson Electronics Dividend Announcement

Richardson Electronics ( NASDAQ:RELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $53.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.90 million. Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Richardson Electronics, Ltd. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 800.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Richardson Electronics news, CFO Robert J. Ben sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $33,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,534 shares in the company, valued at $724,211.52. This represents a 4.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Capmk cut Richardson Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Richardson Electronics in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RELL

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.