Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $287,000 Position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 77,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nevro in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Nevro by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Nevro during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Nevro by 2,310.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 72,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 69,300 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Nevro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.85 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Nevro from $4.00 to $5.85 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Nevro from $7.00 to $4.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nevro in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nevro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $5.85 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.43.

Nevro Stock Performance

NVRO opened at $5.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.98. Nevro Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.81.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.15. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $105.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.

