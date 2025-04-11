Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Northeast Bank by 151.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Northeast Bank by 136.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 15,975 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $656,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Northeast Bank by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 278.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the period.

Northeast Bank Price Performance

NBN stock opened at $82.40 on Friday. Northeast Bank has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $110.35. The company has a market cap of $676.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.72.

Northeast Bank Dividend Announcement

Northeast Bank ( NASDAQ:NBN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. Northeast Bank’s payout ratio is 0.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Northeast Bank from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

About Northeast Bank

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

