Raymond James Lowers Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target to C$11.00

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 30.64% from the company’s current price.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Advantage Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Advantage Energy to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares raised shares of Advantage Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$11.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of Advantage Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Advantage Energy

AAV stock opened at C$8.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. Advantage Energy has a 1 year low of C$7.81 and a 1 year high of C$11.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.41.

In other Advantage Energy news, Director John Festival bought 20,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$183,600.00. Also, Director Daniel Stuart Farb bought 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$271,849.50. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 57,500 shares of company stock worth $500,070. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Advantage Energy

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Energy Ltd supplies clean, affordable, reliable, and sustainable Canadian energy to power the needs of Canada and the world. It is focused on the development and delineation of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource at Glacier, Wembley/Pipestone, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.