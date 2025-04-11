Rep. Greg Landsman Sells Off Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Representative Greg Landsman (D-Ohio) recently sold shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX). In a filing disclosed on April 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Equinix stock on March 27th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “SARAH LANDSMAN TRADITIONAL IRA” account.

Representative Greg Landsman also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Cencora (NYSE:COR) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 3/27/2025.

Equinix Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of EQIX opened at $770.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $866.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $901.71. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $684.14 and a one year high of $994.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.15, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $4.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citizens Jmp raised Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $822.00 to $834.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Equinix from $1,033.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Cfra Research raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,007.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinix

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 127.8% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.51, for a total transaction of $643,308.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,878,652.27. The trade was a 7.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $903.72, for a total transaction of $308,168.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,319.60. This trade represents a 19.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,054 shares of company stock worth $17,466,950 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Representative Landsman

Greg Landsman (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Ohio’s 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Landsman (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Ohio’s 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Greg Landsman was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, and lives in Mt. Washington, Ohio. Landsman earned a B.A. in economics and political science from Ohio University and an M.A. in theological studies, religion, and public policy from Harvard University in 2004. His career experience includes working as the executive director of The Strive Partnership with the KnowledgeWorks Foundation and the director of the Ohio Governor’s Office of Faith-Based and Community Initiatives.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

