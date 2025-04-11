Rep. Greg Landsman Unloads O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock

Representative Greg Landsman (D-Ohio) recently sold shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). In a filing disclosed on April 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in O’Reilly Automotive stock on March 27th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “SARAH LANDSMAN TRADITIONAL IRA” account.

Representative Greg Landsman also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Cencora (NYSE:COR) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) on 3/27/2025.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of ORLY opened at $1,373.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,346.31 and a 200 day moving average of $1,259.78. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $947.49 and a 12 month high of $1,458.37. The company has a market capitalization of $78.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive are set to split on Tuesday, June 10th. The 15-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 13th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, June 9th.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 166.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,475.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,305.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,390.81.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director Maria Sastre sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,316.17, for a total transaction of $326,410.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,001.07. This represents a 20.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 3,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,315.15, for a total value of $4,041,455.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,988,764.55. This represents a 21.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,894 shares of company stock valued at $10,409,618 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Landsman

Greg Landsman (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Ohio’s 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Landsman (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Ohio’s 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Greg Landsman was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, and lives in Mt. Washington, Ohio. Landsman earned a B.A. in economics and political science from Ohio University and an M.A. in theological studies, religion, and public policy from Harvard University in 2004. His career experience includes working as the executive director of The Strive Partnership with the KnowledgeWorks Foundation and the director of the Ohio Governor’s Office of Faith-Based and Community Initiatives.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

