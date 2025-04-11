Rep. Jonathan L. Jackson Sells Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares

Representative Jonathan L. Jackson (D-Illinois) recently sold shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM). In a filing disclosed on April 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Salesforce stock on March 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY TRUST ACCOUNT” account.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK) on 3/4/2025.

Salesforce stock opened at $254.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $244.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.59. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.00 and a 52 week high of $369.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This is an increase from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.10%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TD Cowen raised shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,955,353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,656,078,000 after buying an additional 175,035 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,453,872 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,163,703,000 after acquiring an additional 177,321 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Salesforce by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,224,927 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,752,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,667 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,599,867,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Salesforce by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,938,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,988,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Oscar Munoz acquired 3,882 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $257.28 per share, with a total value of $998,760.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,046,967.04. The trade was a 48.76 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $144,874.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,899.96. The trade was a 5.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,660 shares of company stock valued at $14,095,336 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jonathan Jackson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Illinois’ 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Jackson (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Illinois’ 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jonathan Jackson was born in Chicago, Illinois. Jackson graduated from Whitney Young High School. He earned an M.B.A. from Northwestern University. Jackson’s career experience includes working as an investment analyst and an entrepreneur.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

