Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Buys Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Stock

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU). In a filing disclosed on April 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in NU stock on March 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT #2” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) on 3/17/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) on 3/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 3/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) on 3/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) on 3/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 3/11/2025.

NYSE:NU opened at $10.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.43. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $16.15. The firm has a market cap of $48.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.14.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. NU had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NU from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.36.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NU. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of NU by 286,000.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in NU by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in NU by 51.4% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NU in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in NU by 190.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

