Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Sells Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD). In a filing disclosed on April 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Robinhood Markets stock on March 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT #2” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) on 3/17/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) on 3/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) on 3/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) on 3/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 3/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 3/11/2025.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $40.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.35. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $66.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 13.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clare Market Investments LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at about $951,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 564.4% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 31.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 23,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HOOD. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Robinhood Markets from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $957,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 822,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,522,425.75. The trade was a 2.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $201,987.03. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,987.03. This represents a 50.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,651,987 shares of company stock valued at $132,806,233. Company insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

