Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for LII Q3 Earnings

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) – William Blair lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Lennox International in a report released on Wednesday, April 9th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $7.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $7.57. The consensus estimate for Lennox International’s current full-year earnings is $22.94 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q4 2025 earnings at $5.41 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.16 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $7.82 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $8.13 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $6.04 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $28.19 EPS.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $1.48. Lennox International had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 126.79%.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LII. Barclays upgraded Lennox International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $665.00 to $702.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $595.00 target price for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $750.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $565.00 to $455.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $606.15.

Lennox International Stock Down 1.9 %

LII stock opened at $550.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $583.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $611.26. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $445.63 and a 12 month high of $682.50. The company has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the first quarter worth $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 98 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lennox International

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 194 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.20, for a total value of $124,974.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,864.40. The trade was a 13.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.41%.

About Lennox International

(Get Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

Featured Articles

