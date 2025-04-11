Research Analysts Set Expectations for GIC FY2026 Earnings

Get Global Industrial alerts:

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Global Industrial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 9th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.77. The consensus estimate for Global Industrial’s current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Global Industrial’s FY2027 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Global Industrial Price Performance

Shares of Global Industrial stock opened at $22.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.45. The company has a market capitalization of $848.97 million, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85. Global Industrial has a 1 year low of $20.79 and a 1 year high of $42.87.

Institutional Trading of Global Industrial

Global Industrial ( NYSE:GIC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $302.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.07 million. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Global Industrial by 340.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 1,600.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Global Industrial by 150.3% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Global Industrial by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Industrial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Global Industrial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.24%.

About Global Industrial

(Get Free Report)

Global Industrial Company operates as an industrial distributor of various industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. It offers storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.