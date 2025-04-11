Roth Capital Has Bearish Outlook for Tilray FY2025 Earnings

Get Tilray alerts:

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Tilray in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 7th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now expects that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.23). The consensus estimate for Tilray’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tilray from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Tilray from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Tilray Stock Performance

Tilray stock opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $473.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.88. Tilray has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $185.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.38 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 30.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilray

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tilray during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dudley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Tilray during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in Tilray by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tilray

(Get Free Report)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.