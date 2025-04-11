Roth Capital Issues Negative Outlook for KGEI Earnings

Get Kolibri Global Energy alerts:

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:KGEI – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Kolibri Global Energy in a report released on Sunday, April 6th. Roth Capital analyst J. White now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Kolibri Global Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Kolibri Global Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Kolibri Global Energy (NASDAQ:KGEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.76 million. Kolibri Global Energy had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 31.60%.

Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Kolibri Global Energy from $6.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Kolibri Global Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ KGEI opened at $6.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $243.86 million, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.11. Kolibri Global Energy has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.76.

Institutional Trading of Kolibri Global Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGEI. Truffle Hound Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kolibri Global Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,660,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Kolibri Global Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Kolibri Global Energy by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 20,135 shares during the period. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd lifted its position in Kolibri Global Energy by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 9,739,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,815,000 after buying an additional 2,669,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kolibri Global Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kolibri Global Energy

Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the finding and exploiting oil, gas, and clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.

