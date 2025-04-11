Royal Harbor Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,010 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 1.3% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,079,492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $66,101,133,000 after buying an additional 11,525,969 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 180,403,789 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,908,236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,280,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,315,409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211,040 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 98,339,379 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,205,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 63,615,639 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,542,944,000 after purchasing an additional 186,761 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $107.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $75.61 and a 1 year high of $195.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $162.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. HSBC downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.01.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 in the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

