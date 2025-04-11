RTX (NYSE:RTX) Stock Price Down 0.5% on Analyst Downgrade

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.5% on Thursday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $153.00 to $148.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. RTX traded as low as $126.70 and last traded at $127.77. 1,212,485 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 5,504,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.43.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RTX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Susquehanna increased their price target on RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.73.

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,569,126.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,625,382.88. This represents a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 16,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total transaction of $2,100,981.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,763,124.60. The trade was a 21.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of RTX by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 65,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after acquiring an additional 11,706 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of RTX by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,859,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,910,000 after purchasing an additional 375,781 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of RTX by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 288,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,396,000 after purchasing an additional 17,608 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 370.3% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $169.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.54.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. On average, analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.99%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

