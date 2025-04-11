Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Receives $507.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $486.83.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SAIA shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Saia from $540.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Saia from $540.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Saia in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Saia from $456.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

In other Saia news, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.74, for a total value of $394,498.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,260,482.46. This represents a 8.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Matthew J. Batteh sold 700 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.09, for a total value of $350,063.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,299.34. The trade was a 17.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,493 shares of company stock valued at $4,646,181. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the third quarter valued at about $474,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Saia by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Saia by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $352,255,000 after purchasing an additional 24,351 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Saia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Saia by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter.

Saia stock opened at $351.45 on Tuesday. Saia has a twelve month low of $287.50 and a twelve month high of $624.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $399.37 and its 200 day moving average is $457.43.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.69 million. Saia had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Saia will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

