Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ SASR opened at $27.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 61.93 and a beta of 0.96. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. As a group, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sandy Spring Bancorp

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,853,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,492,000 after buying an additional 582,309 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,116,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,622,000 after purchasing an additional 90,825 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,654,000 after purchasing an additional 35,271 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 937,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,604,000 after purchasing an additional 129,591 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 893,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares in the last quarter. 66.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

See Also

