Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.
Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ SASR opened at $27.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 61.93 and a beta of 0.96. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. As a group, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Sandy Spring Bancorp
About Sandy Spring Bancorp
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.
See Also
