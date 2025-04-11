SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stock Bought Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC). In a filing disclosed on April 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in SBA Communications stock on March 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT #2” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) on 3/17/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) on 3/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 3/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) on 3/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) on 3/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 3/11/2025.

SBAC opened at $212.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.83. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.64 and a fifty-two week high of $252.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.80 and a 200 day moving average of $217.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $1.11 dividend. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 63.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 target price (down previously from $260.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1,575.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 161.8% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Joshua Koenig sold 2,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.18, for a total transaction of $495,213.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,790.22. This represents a 26.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

