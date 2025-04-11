Seaport Res Ptn Comments on JetBlue Airways Q2 Earnings

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of JetBlue Airways in a report issued on Tuesday, April 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie forecasts that the transportation company will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for JetBlue Airways’ current full-year earnings is ($0.69) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 8.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on JBLU. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.85 to $7.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna cut their price target on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on JetBlue Airways from $5.25 to $4.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.45.

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $3.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.10. JetBlue Airways has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $8.31. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.69.

Insider Activity

In other JetBlue Airways news, CFO Ursula L. Hurley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,747.50. This trade represents a 26.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nik Mittal purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.14 per share, for a total transaction of $614,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 116,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,960.02. This trade represents a 608.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

