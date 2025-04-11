Seaport Res Ptn Has Bearish Forecast for Boeing Q1 Earnings

Get Boeing alerts:

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Boeing in a report issued on Sunday, April 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now forecasts that the aircraft producer will earn ($1.15) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.28). The consensus estimate for Boeing’s current full-year earnings is ($2.58) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Boeing’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.53) EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.10.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $155.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.90. The stock has a market cap of $116.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.24. Boeing has a 52-week low of $128.88 and a 52-week high of $196.95.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. American National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 474.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,596.97. This represents a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

