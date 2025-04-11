Seaport Res Ptn Issues Positive Outlook for ALK Earnings

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Alaska Air Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Alaska Air Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.03 per share.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.52. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.66%.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $95.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.15.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Shares of ALK stock opened at $44.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.37. Alaska Air Group has a 12-month low of $32.62 and a 12-month high of $78.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.88.

Institutional Trading of Alaska Air Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 259.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Alaska Air Group news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,830 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $134,175.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,369.52. The trade was a 8.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph A. Sprague sold 9,500 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $654,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,976. This represents a 49.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,725 shares of company stock valued at $11,217,263 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Stories

