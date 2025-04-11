Sei Investments Co. Acquires 4,310 Shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RGP. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Resources Connection by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 397,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 45,864 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 194.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 31,879 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 455,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 25,236 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Bhadreskumar Patel acquired 9,900 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.05 per share, with a total value of $49,995.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 131,099 shares in the company, valued at $662,049.95. This trade represents a 8.17 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kate W. Duchene acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.14 per share, with a total value of $102,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 571,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,258.14. This trade represents a 3.63 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 54,900 shares of company stock valued at $279,295 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RGP opened at $5.30 on Friday. Resources Connection, Inc. has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $12.19. The company has a market cap of $175.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.57%. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is -17.07%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Resources Connection from $9.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

