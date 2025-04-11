Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 54,021 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 6,922 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Select Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 14.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 127,504 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 15,827 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the third quarter valued at about $580,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 396.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 192,357 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 153,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Select Medical from $47.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Select Medical from $40.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Select Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Shares of SEM opened at $16.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.66. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $14.99 and a 12-month high of $40.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.38.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The health services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 3.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.15%.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

