Sidoti Csr Weighs in on ePlus’ Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLUS)

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr decreased their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for ePlus in a research note issued on Monday, April 7th. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns now expects that the software maker will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.97. The consensus estimate for ePlus’ current full-year earnings is $3.78 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for ePlus’ Q4 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

ePlus Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $57.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ePlus has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $106.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.20.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.37). ePlus had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 4.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ePlus

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUS. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 60,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ePlus during the third quarter valued at $227,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in ePlus by 0.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 58,015 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ePlus by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,021,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in ePlus by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 968,998 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,291,000 after purchasing an additional 164,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

