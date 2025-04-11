SM Investments (OTCMKTS:SVTMF) Trading 0.4% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of SM Investments Co. (OTCMKTS:SVTMF – Get Free Report) were up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$14.00 and last traded at C$14.00. Approximately 210 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 403 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.95.

SM Investments Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.39.

SM Investments Company Profile

SM Investments Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in retail, banking, and property businesses in the Philippines. The company operates through Property, Retail, Banking, and Portfolio Investments segments. The Property segment develops, conducts, operates, and maintains commercial shopping centers, amusement centers, and cinema theaters within the shopping centers; develops and transforms residential, commercial, entertainment, and tourism districts; and operates hotels and convention centers.

