SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) vs. MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Head to Head Analysis

SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Free Report) and MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.7% of SPI Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.1% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 24.6% of SPI Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

SPI Energy has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MACOM Technology Solutions has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPI Energy N/A N/A N/A MACOM Technology Solutions -13.05% 12.42% 7.84%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SPI Energy and MACOM Technology Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares SPI Energy and MACOM Technology Solutions”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPI Energy $177.52 million 0.14 -$33.42 million N/A N/A MACOM Technology Solutions $790.55 million 9.33 $76.86 million ($1.44) -68.94

MACOM Technology Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than SPI Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SPI Energy and MACOM Technology Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPI Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 MACOM Technology Solutions 0 2 9 1 2.92

MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus target price of $131.82, suggesting a potential upside of 32.79%. Given MACOM Technology Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MACOM Technology Solutions is more favorable than SPI Energy.

Summary

MACOM Technology Solutions beats SPI Energy on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SPI Energy

(Get Free Report)

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. provides photovoltaic and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors in Australia, Japan, Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Greece. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. It also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers, including government-owned utility companies. In addition, the company sells self-assembled solar modules, forklifts, pre-development solar projects, component and charging stations, as well as offers shipping, delivery, engineering, and maintenance services. As of April, 2022, it owned and operated 17.51 megawatts of solar projects. The company is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems. Its semiconductor products are electronic components that are incorporated in electronic systems, such as wireless base stations, high-capacity optical networks, radar, and medical systems and test and measurement applications. The company serves various markets comprising telecommunication that includes carrier infrastructure, which comprise long-haul/metro, 5G, and fiber-to-the-X/passive optical network; industrial and defense, including military and commercial radar, RF jammers, electronic countermeasures, and communication data links, as well as multi-market applications, such as industrial, medical, test and measurement, and scientific applications; and data centers. It sells its products through direct sales force, applications engineering staff, independent sales representatives, resellers, and distributors. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

