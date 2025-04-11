Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE) Upgraded at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Spyre Therapeutics’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.35) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.18) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SYRE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Spyre Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 13th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.57.

Spyre Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SYRE opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.69 and its 200 day moving average is $24.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 3.05. Spyre Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $40.84.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.08. Equities analysts forecast that Spyre Therapeutics will post -4.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Spyre Therapeutics by 308.1% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,803,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,575 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,801,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,385 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Spyre Therapeutics by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,216,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,331,000 after acquiring an additional 762,147 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Spyre Therapeutics by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,507,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,327,000 after acquiring an additional 711,254 shares during the period. Finally, Boxer Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spyre Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,864,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

About Spyre Therapeutics

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

Further Reading

