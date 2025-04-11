SSP Group’s (SSPG) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Get SSP Group alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SSP Group from GBX 200 ($2.60) to GBX 210 ($2.73) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSPG

SSP Group Stock Performance

About SSP Group

Shares of SSPG stock opened at GBX 140.60 ($1.83) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 852.29, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of £1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.36, a PEG ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 161.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 166.65. SSP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 134.10 ($1.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 222.20 ($2.88).

(Get Free Report)

SSP is a leading operator of food and beverage outlets in travel locations worldwide, with c.37,000 colleagues in over 600 locations across 36 countries. We operate sit-down and quick service restaurants, cafes, lounges and food-led convenience stores, principally in airports and train stations, with a portfolio of more than 550 international, national and local brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.