Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Roth Capital

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Standex International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.33.

Standex International Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of NYSE SXI opened at $138.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.39 and its 200-day moving average is $185.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.95. Standex International has a twelve month low of $130.05 and a twelve month high of $212.66.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.23. Standex International had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 13.28%. Equities research analysts predict that Standex International will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Standex International news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $390,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,847.84. The trade was a 11.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standex International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in Standex International by 965.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 16,968.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 32,410 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Standex International by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Standex International by 25.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Standex International by 23.2% in the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Featured Stories

