Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SDST. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.70 price objective (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Stardust Power in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Stardust Power in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Stardust Power in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.75 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.11.

Shares of Stardust Power stock opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. Stardust Power has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $28.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average of $4.01.

Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.14). On average, research analysts predict that Stardust Power will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stardust Power news, CFO Udaychandra Devasper sold 38,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $26,481.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,701.68. This trade represents a 19.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 185,582 shares of company stock valued at $117,486 in the last three months. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stardust Power stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stardust Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SDST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 108,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Stardust Power as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

Stardust Power Inc is a vertically-integrated lithium refinery that engages in producing battery-grade lithium. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

