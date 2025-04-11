Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on STRL. William Blair began coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised Sterling Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL opened at $132.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.84 and its 200-day moving average is $154.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Sterling Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $93.50 and a 52 week high of $206.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 7,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 12,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

