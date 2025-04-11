Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Price Target Lowered to $84.00 at TD Cowen

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $124.00 to $84.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Stifel Financial from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Stifel Financial from $135.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.57.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $80.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.00. Stifel Financial has a one year low of $73.27 and a one year high of $120.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.01 and its 200-day moving average is $104.68.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.27. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 14.00%. Equities analysts predict that Stifel Financial will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Stifel Financial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Stifel Financial by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

