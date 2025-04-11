StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Affimed in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Affimed from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Affimed Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affimed

Shares of NASDAQ AFMD opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.86. Affimed has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 30.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,086 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Affimed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Affimed by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 342,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 15,108 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affimed by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 126,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 32,053 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Affimed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 30.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States and Germany. The company’s lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase Ib clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase IIb clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development for the treatment acute myeloid.

