StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Brightcove Stock Performance

NASDAQ BCOV opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.82. Brightcove has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46. The company has a market cap of $202.12 million, a P/E ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of Brightcove

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the fourth quarter valued at $19,575,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,832,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after buying an additional 458,019 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Brightcove by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 591,944 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 151,674 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd grew its stake in Brightcove by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 507,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Brightcove by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and the Middle East. It offers Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to publish, deliver, and distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company’s solutions and products comprise Brightcove Marketing Studio, a video streaming solution; Brightcove Communications Studio for marketers and corporate communications professionals; Brightcove Media Studio, a solution for over-the-top (OTT) video services, media publishers, and leading broadcasters to monetize their media, live stream at scale, and nurture their audience lifecycle; Brightcove Audience Insights, a customer data platform for video streaming businesses; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; and Brightcove Beacon, a platform that enables its customers to launch premium OTT video streaming experiences, as well as Brightcove Marketplace.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.