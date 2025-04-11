StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
Martin Midstream Partners Price Performance
MMLP stock opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.57 million, a P/E ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 1.75. Martin Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $4.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average of $3.72.
Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.25). Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. Equities analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Martin Midstream Partners
Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile
Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Specialty Products.
