StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

MMLP stock opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.57 million, a P/E ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 1.75. Martin Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $4.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average of $3.72.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.25). Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. Equities analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMLP. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Specialty Products.

