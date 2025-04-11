StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $755.94 million, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.41. SecureWorks has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $9.76.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Solution LLC acquired a new stake in SecureWorks during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 20,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in SecureWorks by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the period. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions; managed security services; and professional services, including incident response and penetration testing services.

