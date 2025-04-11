StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Concord Medical Services Stock Down 2.7 %
CCM stock opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.28. Concord Medical Services has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $26.70.
About Concord Medical Services
