StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Concord Medical Services alerts:

Concord Medical Services Stock Down 2.7 %

CCM stock opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.28. Concord Medical Services has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $26.70.

About Concord Medical Services

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Network and Hospital. The company's services include linear accelerators and external beam radiotherapy, proton therapy system, gamma knife radiosurgery, and diagnostic imaging services.

Receive News & Ratings for Concord Medical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concord Medical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.