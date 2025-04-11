StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NTZ opened at $4.15 on Friday. Natuzzi has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $6.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.56.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natuzzi stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned about 1.19% of Natuzzi worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Italy, China, Brazil, Spain, Mexico, Canada, Australia, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Israel, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

