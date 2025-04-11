StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

PHX Minerals Price Performance

Shares of PHX opened at $3.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $135.76 million, a P/E ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.12. PHX Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in PHX Minerals in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PHX Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. The company sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

Further Reading

