StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners stock opened at $36.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $701.71 million, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Steel Partners has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $48.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.12.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The conglomerate reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $497.92 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPLP. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 2.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Steel Partners by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 96,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.75% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

