StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
Steel Partners Stock Performance
Steel Partners stock opened at $36.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $701.71 million, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Steel Partners has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $48.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.12.
Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The conglomerate reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $497.92 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Partners
About Steel Partners
Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.
