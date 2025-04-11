StockNews.com Upgrades Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) to Buy

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Cellectis Stock Performance

Cellectis stock opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $68.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 3.22. Cellectis has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $3.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $33.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 234.39% and a negative return on equity of 74.55%. Research analysts expect that Cellectis will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellectis

Cellectis Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLLS. B Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cellectis during the fourth quarter worth about $5,547,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Cellectis in the 4th quarter valued at about $962,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Cellectis by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

