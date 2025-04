Taglich Brothers Estimates Ryvyl’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:RVYL)

Get Ryvyl alerts:

Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL – Free Report) – Analysts at Taglich Brothers issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Ryvyl in a report issued on Monday, April 7th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ryvyl’s current full-year earnings is ($2.31) per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Ryvyl’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryvyl in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd.

Ryvyl Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RVYL opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. Ryvyl has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryvyl

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ryvyl stock. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 77,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Mariner LLC owned 1.05% of Ryvyl at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryvyl Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryvyl Inc, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets representing cash or data on a blockchain-based ledger.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryvyl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryvyl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.