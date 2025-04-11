Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $241.09.
Several research analysts have recently commented on TLN shares. Bank of America started coverage on Talen Energy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Talen Energy from $293.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Talen Energy in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $242.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets set a $200.00 price target on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.
Shares of Talen Energy stock opened at $196.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $209.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.56. Talen Energy has a 1 year low of $98.50 and a 1 year high of $258.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.93.
Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.
