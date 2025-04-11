Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $241.09.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TLN shares. Bank of America started coverage on Talen Energy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Talen Energy from $293.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Talen Energy in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $242.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets set a $200.00 price target on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the third quarter valued at about $520,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Talen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,482,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Talen Energy during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Talen Energy by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,786,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $964,302,000 after buying an additional 256,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Talen Energy by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Talen Energy stock opened at $196.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $209.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.56. Talen Energy has a 1 year low of $98.50 and a 1 year high of $258.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.93.

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

