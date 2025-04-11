TD Cowen Has Lowered Expectations for Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Stock Price

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $216.00 to $161.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Ares Management alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARES. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Ares Management from $217.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ares Management from $187.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities upgraded Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $188.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.07.

Read Our Latest Report on Ares Management

Ares Management Stock Down 4.6 %

ARES stock opened at $135.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.11. The company has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. Ares Management has a fifty-two week low of $110.63 and a fifty-two week high of $200.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.12). Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 11.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 78,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.02, for a total transaction of $14,998,848.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,523,000. This represents a 6.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ashish Bhutani acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $141.33 per share, with a total value of $1,413,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,237,163.65. This represents a 77.49 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 329,113 shares of company stock valued at $54,409,915. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Management

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 31.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,404 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $335,858,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 715,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,622,000 after buying an additional 32,273 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,244,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,284,773,000 after buying an additional 679,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ares Management

(Get Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.