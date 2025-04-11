TD Cowen Lowers Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Price Target to $147.00

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $233.00 to $147.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $190.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities upgraded Blackstone from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Blackstone from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Blackstone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $160.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.22.

Blackstone Trading Down 7.5 %

Shares of BX opened at $127.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $92.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Blackstone has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $200.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.80.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 19.58%. Equities analysts forecast that Blackstone will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,619.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,071,260.65. This trade represents a 0.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Blackstone by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

